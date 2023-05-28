Adebayo totaled 11 points (4-16 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 46 minutes during Saturday's 104-103 loss to Boston in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Adebayo couldn't find the bottom of the net in Game 6, but he still made solid offensive contributions with seven offensive boards and five dimes. Across the first six matchups of the Eastern Conference Finals, the talented big man has averaged 15.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 35.7 minutes per game.