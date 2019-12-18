Heat's Daryl Macon: Called up from G League
Macon was called up from the G League ahead of Wednesday's contest against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The Heat are dealing with a myriad of injuries, and it's possible Macon will see the court, especially if Derrick Jones (migraine) ends up sidelined. Macon has appeared in just four games this season, totaling three points and one assist across 14 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...