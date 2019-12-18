Macon was called up from the G League ahead of Wednesday's contest against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The Heat are dealing with a myriad of injuries, and it's possible Macon will see the court, especially if Derrick Jones (migraine) ends up sidelined. Macon has appeared in just four games this season, totaling three points and one assist across 14 minutes.