Wade racked up 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-7 FT) and recorded four rebounds along with four assists and a block across 27 minutes Sunday against Minnesota.

Wade had been held to 10 points in each of his previous three contests, but he broke out for a big night in a 111-102 loss to the Timberwolves. He continues to provide fantasy owners with consistent production off the bench, averaging 12.2 points, 3.4 boards and 4.5 assists per contest in December (14 games).