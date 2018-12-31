Heat's Dwyane Wade: Big performance off bench
Wade racked up 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-7 FT) and recorded four rebounds along with four assists and a block across 27 minutes Sunday against Minnesota.
Wade had been held to 10 points in each of his previous three contests, but he broke out for a big night in a 111-102 loss to the Timberwolves. He continues to provide fantasy owners with consistent production off the bench, averaging 12.2 points, 3.4 boards and 4.5 assists per contest in December (14 games).
More News
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...