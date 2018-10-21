Heat's Dwyane Wade: Scores 21 points in Saturday's loss
Wade totaled 21 points (9-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 25 minutes during Saturday's 113-112 loss to the Hornets.
Wade delivered a strong performance off the bench, but it wasn't quite enough to help his injury-plagued team secure the win. Wade had struggled with his shot in the first two games, scoring exactly nine points in each while converting on just seven-of-24 attempts from the field, though he has made a dent on the boards and as a dimer. He seems locked into a fairly humble role with minutes in the mid-20s for now, which is still enough for Wade to hold decent value in most leagues.
