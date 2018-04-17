Heat's Dwyane Wade: Vintage performance in Game 2 victory
Wade compiled 28 points (11-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Monday's 113-103 victory over Philadelphia.
Wade looked more like the 26-year-old version of himself on Monday, turning back the clock with a vintage performance to lead the Heat to a 10 point victory. Wade was on fire early in the game, maintaining that form to finish with a game-high 28 points in just 25 minutes. He gets four days rest now before the Heat host the 76ers in what is going to be a pivotal game in the series.
