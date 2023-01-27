Highsmith (lower leg) is available for Friday's game against Orlando.

Highsmith returned from a one-game absence Tuesday against Boston and posted a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double in 30 minutes of playing time. He was probable ahead of Friday's matchup and will officially be able to suit up once again. However, Jimmy Butler (back) will return to the court against the Magic, so Highsmith's role will likely decrease Friday.