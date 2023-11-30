Highsmith (back) is available for Thursday's game against the Pacers.
Highsmith was unavailable Tuesday against the Bucks due to a back injury, but he'll return to action following a one-game absence. Over his last five appearances, he's averaged 6.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 21.6 minutes per game.
