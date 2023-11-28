Watch Now:

Highsmith (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Highsmith has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss his first game since Oct. 30. Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Tyler Herro (ankle) are also out, so Jaime Jaquez, Josh Richardson and Caleb Martin are candidates for increased roles.

