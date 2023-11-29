Highsmith (back) is questionable for Thursday's game against Indiana, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Highsmith missed Tuesday's game against the Bucks due to a back injury, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to return Tuesday. If he's sidelined once again, it's possible Caleb Martin and Kevin Love continue to see increased playing time.
