Highsmith is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus Indiana due to back spasms, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Highsmith played just three minutes of the first quarter before heading to the locker room. If he's unable to return, we could see more of Kevin Love and Caleb Martin for Miami.
