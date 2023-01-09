Highsmith recorded 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one block in 18 minutes during Sunday's 102-101 loss to the Nets.

Highsmith scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 23, and he didn't miss a shot from the field. He also recorded a block in the loss, marking the third time he's tallied a block in his last six appearances. Highsmith is averaging 4.5 points and 3.7 rebounds in 28 games so far this season (19.6 minutes).