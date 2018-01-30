Mickey was a healthy scratch during Monday's 95-88 win over the Mavericks.

Mickey has seen the court only once in January, this after appearing in 11 tilts during December and averaging 17.1 minutes per night. However, prior to that Mickey had only played in four of the 21 matchups through October and November. With Hassan Whiteside, Kelly Olynyk, and Bam Adebayo all ahead of Mickey on the center depth chart, he can be ignored in most leagues.