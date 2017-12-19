Mickey managed nine points (4-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist, and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 110-104 loss to the Hawks.

Mickey supplied a career high in rebounding while matching his career high in scoring, and he filled in well with fellow frontcourt players Hassan Whiteside (knee), Justice Winslow (knee), and James Johnson (ankle) sidelined. Whiteside and Johnson have already been ruled out of Wednesday's matchup versus the Celtics, and if Winslow remains out then Mickey might be called upon to play a decent load of minutes against his former team.