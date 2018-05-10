Mickey had his $1.6 million team option declined for the 2018-19 season, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

After spending his first two seasons with the Celtics, Mickey joined the Heat for his third campaign, but went on to see action in just 23 games in a minor reserve role. He turned those appearances into averages of 4.0 points and 3.5 rebounds across 12.3 minutes, though he was clearly outside the rotation most nights and was well off the fantasy radar. With his option declined, Mickey will be an unrestricted free agent this summer and will have the ability to sign with any team he chooses. He should have a few willing suitors to bring him in for training camp, but there's no guarantee that Mickey ultimately makes a regular-season roster again.