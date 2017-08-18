Heat's Jordan Mickey: Finalizing deal with Heat
Mickey is finalizing a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Heat, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Mickey was waived by the Celtics in mid-July due in large part to their offseason frontcourt acquisitions, as the 2015 second round pick never made had the opportunity to make his mark in Boston. He averaged just 1.5 points over 5.6 minutes per game last season, but will now have a second chance in Miami, where he'll likely continue to serve as a depth option.
