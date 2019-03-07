Heat's Justise Winslow: All-around game Wednesday

Winslow contributed nine points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 91-84 win over the Hornets.

Winslow continues to post solid stats in four categories as a starter with the Heat, but he has not been able to take his game to the next level due to his failure to get to the charity stripe (just 10 attempts in his last five games). Winslow has the athleticism to be an effective forward in the league, but he still needs to put it together more consistently first.