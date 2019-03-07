Heat's Justise Winslow: All-around game Wednesday
Winslow contributed nine points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), seven assists, six rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 91-84 win over the Hornets.
Winslow continues to post solid stats in four categories as a starter with the Heat, but he has not been able to take his game to the next level due to his failure to get to the charity stripe (just 10 attempts in his last five games). Winslow has the athleticism to be an effective forward in the league, but he still needs to put it together more consistently first.
More News
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Efficient final line•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Nears triple-double in loss•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Probable vs. Golden State•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Gets some work in after practice•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Will not play Monday•
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...