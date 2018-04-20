Heat's Justise Winslow: Double-Doubles in Game 3
Winslow collected 19 points (4-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes in Thursday's 128-108 loss to the 76ers.
After failing to post double-digit scoring totals in the first two games, Winslow contributed 19 points off the bench in Game 3, mostly in part to his 66 percent shooting from three. Winslow has shown his ability to play both solid offense and defense when on the court, and with the Heat down 2-1, they may turn to Winslow as one of the possible solutions to their struggles.
More News
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Plays 37 minutes in Wednesday's victory•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Leads bench with 12 in Monday's loss•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Scores season-high 18 points•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Plays well down the stretch•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Plays 26 minutes off bench Thursday•
-
Heat's Justise Winslow: Plays 30 minutes in loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....