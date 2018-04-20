Heat's Justise Winslow: Double-Doubles in Game 3

Winslow collected 19 points (4-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes in Thursday's 128-108 loss to the 76ers.

After failing to post double-digit scoring totals in the first two games, Winslow contributed 19 points off the bench in Game 3, mostly in part to his 66 percent shooting from three. Winslow has shown his ability to play both solid offense and defense when on the court, and with the Heat down 2-1, they may turn to Winslow as one of the possible solutions to their struggles.