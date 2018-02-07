Heat's Justise Winslow: Game-time call with illness Wednesday
Winslow (illness) will be a game-time call for Wednesday's tilt against the Rockets, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Though Winslow was left off the injury report as of Tuesday, he's made his way back on, as his illness apparently didn't subside as expected. If he ends up missing the game, Derrick Jones, James Johnson, Bam Adebayo and Jordan Mickey could all see extra run, especially considering Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) is doubtful and Wayne Ellington (shoulder) is questionable.
