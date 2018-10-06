Heat's Justise Winslow: Leads team with 17 points
Winslow had 17 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 121-114 preseason victory over the Wizards.
Winslow managed a team-high 17 points Friday, continuing his strong start to the preseason. The Heat are still ravaged by injuries, giving Winslow an opportunity to see more run, including the chance to run the offense at times. Reading too much into this could be a mistake as chances are he moves into more of a reduced role upon the return of a number of key players. He was able to have stretched of low-end standard league value last season and it is likely that 2018-19 will be eerily similar.
