Heat's Justise Winslow: Out Sunday

Winslow (thigh) will not play Sunday against the Hornets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Winslow will be held out as he deals with a bone bruise on his thigh, and coach Erik Spoelstra said he's unsure if the guard will miss multiple games. "It's a thigh-hip bruise," Spoelstra said. "That would be tough to tell." With Dwyane Wade also expected to sit out, the Heat will be shorthanded in the backcourt Sunday.