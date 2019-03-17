Heat's Justise Winslow: Out Sunday

Winslow (thigh) will not play Sunday against the Hornets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Winslow will be held out as he deals with a bone bruise on his thigh, and coach Erik Spoelstra said he's unsure if the guard will miss multiple games. "It's a thigh-hip bruise," Spoelstra said. "That would be tough to tell." With Dwyane Wade also expected to sit out, the Heat will be shorthanded in the backcourt Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories