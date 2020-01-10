Heat's Justise Winslow: Out through weekend
Winslow (back) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Winslow has already been ruled out for Friday's matchup, and the team has since announced that he'll also miss Sunday's game. He suffered a setback with his back and won't have a chance to return until Wednesday against the Spurs.
