Heat's Justise Winslow: Unlikely to play Wednesday

Winslow (hamstring) is considered doubtful for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Winslow was limited at practice earlier in the week with a hamstring issue, which is apparently giving him enough discomfort to be ruled doubtful for the opener. The Heat are heading into a back-to-back set to open the year, so there's a chance Winslow misses both of those contests if the Heat opt to take a cautious approach with him. In addition to Winslow, James Johnson (abdomen) is expected to sit out as well, which should leave the Heat without some key frontcourt pieces. Look for guys like Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo to see an uptick in workload for the time being.