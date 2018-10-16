Heat's Justise Winslow: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Winslow (hamstring) is considered doubtful for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Magic, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Winslow was limited at practice earlier in the week with a hamstring issue, which is apparently giving him enough discomfort to be ruled doubtful for the opener. The Heat are heading into a back-to-back set to open the year, so there's a chance Winslow misses both of those contests if the Heat opt to take a cautious approach with him. In addition to Winslow, James Johnson (abdomen) is expected to sit out as well, which should leave the Heat without some key frontcourt pieces. Look for guys like Kelly Olynyk and Bam Adebayo to see an uptick in workload for the time being.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...