Heat's Justise Winslow: Will be available vs. Knicks

Winslow will be available Wednesday against the Knicks.

Winslow will make his season debut Wednesday after missing the first three games of the regular season with a hamstring issue. It's unclear how much he'll play in his first game back, but the expectation is that he'll have a good chance to get back in the starting lineup right away, particularly with James Johnson (hernia) and Derrick Jones (foot) unlikely to play.

