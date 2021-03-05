Olynyk registered 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, seven assists and a steal across 37 minutes in Thursday's 103-93 win over the Pelicans.

Olynyk was only three assists short of a triple-double, but it was still a nice milestone for the center, who logged his first double-double of the season. Olynyk was in a prime opportunity spot in light of Bam Adebayo's (knee) absence, and he took full advantage. Despite his 6-11 frame, Olynyk can stretch the floor with a great perimeter game and also succeeds in getting the ball to other playmakers. His current per-game average of 2/1 assists per game is on pace to be the best total of his eight-year career.