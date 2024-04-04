Olynyk (rest) is available for Friday's game against the Bucks, Aaron Rose of SI.com reports.

Olynyk sat out Wednesday's game against Minnesota due to rest purposes, but he'll return to action following a minimal absence. He's posted double-doubles in two of his last five appearances, averaging 13.8 points, 8.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per game.