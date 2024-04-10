Olynyk has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets due to rest purposes, Eric Koreen of The Athletic reports.

Olynyk averaged 18.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 34.0 minutes per game over his last three appearances, but he'll sit out the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday. It wouldn't be surprising to see him return to action Friday against Miami, while Malik Williams and Jordan Nwora could see increased run against Brooklyn.