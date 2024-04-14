Olynyk produced 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 118-103 loss to the Heat.

Olynyk finished just two rebounds shy of a double-double in the season finale, and while his all-around ability was noticeable regardless of whether he was starting or coming off the bench, he only posted six double-doubles all season long. Olynyk ended the 2023-24 campaign on a strong scoring note, however, putting up double-digit points in 10 of his last 11 appearances.