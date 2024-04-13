Olynyk ended Friday's 125-103 loss to the Heat with eight points (3-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists in 25 minutes.

Olynyk didn't have his best scoring performance Friday, and his fantasy line would've been subpar hadn't pulled down double-digit rebounds, something he hadn't accomplished since March 1. Olynyk heads into the regular-season finale at Miami with averages of 14.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game over his last 10 appearances, but given Toronto has nothing to play for, it wouldn't be surprising if Olynyk doesn't see minutes.