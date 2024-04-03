Olynyk won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves due to rest purposes.
Olynyk will miss his first game since Feb. 9 on the second leg of Toronto's back-to-back Wednesday. In his absence, Mouhamadou Gueye and newly-acquired Malik Williams are candidates to receive increased playing time. Olynyk should be able to return for Friday's matchup with Milwaukee.
