Olynyk won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves due to rest purposes.

Olynyk will miss his first game since Feb. 9 on the second leg of Toronto's back-to-back Wednesday. In his absence, Mouhamadou Gueye and newly-acquired Malik Williams are candidates to receive increased playing time. Olynyk should be able to return for Friday's matchup with Milwaukee.

