Olynyk recorded 21 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals over 35 minutes during Sunday's 130-122 victory over the Wizards.

Olynyk produced one of his best all-around games of the campaign. Toronto's decision to sign him to a two-year, $26.25 million contract extension could really pay off, as he appears to be an excellent fit in their offense.