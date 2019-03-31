Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Modest double-double in win
Olynyk contributed 12 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 100-92 victory over New York.
Olynyk's rollercoaster production continued Saturday as he came away with 12 points and 11 rebounds in 32 minutes. His playing time has been all over the place of late and that appears to be a trend that will continue. He has played anywhere between 19 minutes and 38 minutes over the past two weeks, making him merely a streaming option in competitive formats.
