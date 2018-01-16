Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores 21 off bench Monday
Olynyk scored 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight assists and three rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench during Monday's 119-111 loss to the Bulls.
Without a true point guard on the Heat's second unit, Olynyk took on point-forward duties and posted a season high in assists. If he sticks in this role, he has the skill set to provide surprising value in that category, without losing effectiveness on the glass or as a scorer.
More News
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Shifting to bench role Sunday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Big double-double in Wednesday's win•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Will remain starting power forward Wednesday•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Scores career-high 32 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Heat's Kelly Olynyk: Starting at center Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.