Olynyk scored 21 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight assists and three rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench during Monday's 119-111 loss to the Bulls.

Without a true point guard on the Heat's second unit, Olynyk took on point-forward duties and posted a season high in assists. If he sticks in this role, he has the skill set to provide surprising value in that category, without losing effectiveness on the glass or as a scorer.