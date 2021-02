Olynyk produced 22 points (10-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal across 24 minutes in Thursday's 118-110 win over the Kings.

Olynyk continues to post solid numbers in a starting role for the Heat. His normally exemplary three-point numbers were poor in Thursday's win, but he turned in an otherwise impressive result as he led the team in scoring.