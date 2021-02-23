Nunn produced 20 points (7-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, five rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots across 41 minutes in Monday's 108-94 win over the Thunder.

Nunn has taken advantage of Tyler Herro and Goran Dragic's absences, giving us more of the standout production he enjoyed before the pandemic hit last March. After seeing his play diminish in the Orlando bubble, he's fallen back into favor this season and is thriving in the current injury scenario.