Nunn posted 31 points (13-18 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) six rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot across 37 minutes in Saturday's 122-108 loss to the Bucks.

Miami needed to find a scoring threat with Jimmy Butler off the floor, and tonight was Nunn's turn to absorb the output. Although a calf injury has hampered Nunn's efficacy in recent games, his accuracy from downtown allowed him to go off for a signature performance. The Heat is still jockeying for position in the playoffs, so Nunn is safe for a similar minute total against Detroit Sunday.