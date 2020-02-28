Play

Alexander (knee) is listed as out for the Heat's game Friday against the Mavericks.

The two-way player has yet to make his NBA debut and hasn't suited up for the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce since Jan. 5 while recovering from a PCL sprain and a hyperextended right knee. The Heat have yet to release a timeline for the big man's return to the court.

