Heat's Kyle Alexander: Remains sidelined
Alexander (knee) is listed as out for the Heat's game Friday against the Mavericks.
The two-way player has yet to make his NBA debut and hasn't suited up for the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce since Jan. 5 while recovering from a PCL sprain and a hyperextended right knee. The Heat have yet to release a timeline for the big man's return to the court.
