Heat's Kyle Alexander: Still sidelined
Alexander (knee) remained sidelined Tuesday in the G League Sioux Falls Skyforce's 117-103 loss to the Agua Caliente Clippers.
Though the Heat signed Alexander to one of its two two-way slots earlier this month, the undrafted rookie has yet to appear for either the parent club or in the G League since agreeing to the deal. He continues to tend to a right knee injury, which he apparently suffered in his most recent outing for Sioux Falls back on Jan. 5. Once he's deemed healthy, Alexander will likely see the bulk of his action with Sioux Falls.
