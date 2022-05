Strus (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's Game 6 at Boston.

This is the 12th game in a row for which Strus has been listed as questionable, but there's no reason to believe the hamstring injury he suffered more than a month ago is still an issue. The sharpshooter has gone brutally cold over the last two games, missing all 11 of his attempts from deep in Games 4 and 5.