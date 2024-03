Strus (knee) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Strus is set to return from a 12-game absence, so he may have his minutes monitored in his first game back. He'll be joined in the first unit by Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, while Caris LeVert will head to the bench.