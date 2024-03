Strus (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte.

Strus ascending to questionable gives him a chance to return from a 12-game absence due to a right knee sprain. Sam Merrill has been an admirable fill-in of late, delivering 10.3 points and knocking down 41.2 percent of 7.3 threes per game across his last seven contests, but Strus would be valued reinforcements while Donovan Mitchell (nose) is amid an extended absence.