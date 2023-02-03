Strus had 17 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 29 minutes during Thursday's 106-104 loss to the Knicks.

Strus dropped five triples en route to 17 points, only the second time he has scored more than 16 points in the past 11 games. While this was certainly a solid performance, the fact Victor Oladipo (ankle) was out needs to be factored in. As long as the Heat are relatively healthy, Strus should be viewed as nothing more than a situational streamer for anyone needing perimeter production.