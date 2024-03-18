Rozier registered 17 points (8-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 win over Detroit.

The veteran guard came up just short of his second double-double of the season. Rozier missed four games sandwiched around the All-Star break due to a knee injury, but that's the only thing that's slowed him down since the beginning of February -- he's scored in double digits in 15 straight games, averaging 16.7 points, 5.6 assists, 4.9 boards, 1.3 threes and 0.9 steals.