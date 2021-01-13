Herro scored a team-high 34 points (12-26 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT) while adding seven rebounds, four assists and a block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 137-134 overtime loss to the 76ers.

Just two days after lighting up the Wizards for a season-high 31 points, Herro did himself three points better for the undermanned Heat. The second-year guard is proving he can handle the responsibility of being the team's go-to scorer, but he likely won't be launching 20-plus shots a game once Jimmy Butler (COVID-19 protocols) and the rest of Miami's starters are back in action.