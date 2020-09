Herro (hip) is expected to play in Tuesday's Game 5 against Milwaukee, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

No surprise here, as it seemed like the Heat were simply being cautious when they initially listed Herro as questionable. All three of Herro, Kelly Olynyk (knee) and Jae Crowder (ankle) are expected to be available in full capacity for Game 5.