Heat's Tyler Herro: Officially out Wednesday
Herro (foot) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
This isn't all too surprising, as Herro was forced to pull out of Friday's Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend earlier in the week due to a lingering foot issue. The good news is that the rookie checked out OK after returning to Miami for additional treatment, so there's a good chance Herro will be ready to return when the Heat resume play following the All-Star break.
