Coach Erik Spoelstra said Thursday that Herro (foot) has progressed to the next stage of his rehab and is beginning to ramp up his conditioning, Wes Goldberg of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Herro was present and getting shots up during the media portion of Thursday's practice, but his status for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers remains unclear. The sharpshooter has missed 15 straight games due to right foot tendinitis, so even if he gets the green light soon, he will likely be limited for at least a few games to avoid a setback. However, it sounds like Herro is on track to be 100 percent by the time the Play-In Tournament begins, which begins April 16.