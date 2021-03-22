Ellenson became a free agent Saturday after the Raptors elected not to renew his 10-day contract, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

After finishing third in the G League MVP balloting following a successful run with the Raptors 905 in Orlando over the previous month, Ellenson was rewarded with a call-up to the NBA squad. He ended up making two appearances while the Raptors were short on players due to COVID-19 protocols, averaging 7.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 19.0 minutes. While the production wasn't enough for Ellenson to stick around on the 15-man roster, Toronto could look to re-sign him if the team still has a spot open in the aftermath of Thursday's trade deadline.