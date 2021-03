Ellenson produced 35 points (12-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes in Monday's 127-102 playoff win over G League Ignite.

Ellenson's massive scoring performance helped propel G League Raptors 905 to the semifinal round. The 24-year-old center led the team in scoring in large part because of his efficiency from range. That's nothing new for Ellenson, as he hit 42.4 percent of his three-pointers during the regular season en route to 21.2 points per contest.