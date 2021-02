Ellenson posted 26 points (9-21 G, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds and an assist across 34 minutes in Sunday's 122-117 loss to G League Fort Wayne.

This was Ellenson's second straight double-double in the G League bubble. The Marquette product continues to serve as one of the team's top scorers, averaging 19.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game while connecting on 45 percent of field goals.