Ellenson signed a 10-day contract with the Raptors on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Ellenson spent the past several weeks in the G League and was a key contributor for Raptors 905. He averaged 21.2 points and 8.2 rebounds over 30.6 minutes per game while starting all but two games during the season. He'll now attempt to carve out some playing time with the parent club following the All-Star break.